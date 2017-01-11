WVU Student Appointed as Youth Commissioner

Governor Tomblin is serving his last few days in office but some of his appointees are just getting started.

Blake Humphrey, like many WVU students, is involved in a wide array of on and off campus organizations.

"Submitted my name for an application never knowing, or thinking I'd actually get the appointment," Humphrey said.

But unlike most students, one of the organizations he's involved in requires a governor's appointment.

"I'm honored to have been appointed by governor Tomblin to serve on the commission," said Humphrey.

Humphrey is the youth commissioner for Volunteer West Virginia, the state's commission for national and community service.

He said the organization provides a platform to get young people around the state involved in giving back.

"So one thing that I'm going to try to do as a member of the commission is empower young people and college students and students in high school and people of all ages to serve in their communities to give back to West Virginia," said Humphrey.

During the three-year appointment Humphrey and the other commissioners will organize and serve on various Volunteer West Virginia Programs.

Humphrey said young people around the state are integral to volunteerism and the state's future.

"West Virginia's best days are ahead of us first of all. But I also think that our young people across the state at college campuses not just at WVU but at other universities and institutions across the state play an important role in unleashing the potential of West Virginia," said Humphrey.

Humphrey just started the second semester of his sophomore year at WVU. He's also involved in Greek-life, student government and an array of other organizations.

He said he's thrilled to get started on the commission.

To learn more about it visit their website, here.