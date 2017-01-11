Dominion Makes Donation to West Virginia Jazz Society

An area energy company is supporting local music and musicians with a grant.



Representatives from Dominion met with the West Virginia Jazz Society in Weston to present a $5,000.

The check comes from the Dominion Foundation, an outreach of the company that supports communities where Dominion has a presence.

Society members say the gift gives them more than just the cash value.

"I think coming from an organization like the dominion foundation, it also gives us a lot of credibility, because obviously they're a big player in this region, and they're always giving money to great things, and now we can say we're one of those folks."

The Foundation uses the money to support local musicians as well as bring other musicians to West Virginia from around the country.