Dominion Makes Donation to West Virginia Jazz Society

An area energy company is supporting local music and musicians with a grant.
Representatives from Dominion met with the West Virginia Jazz Society in Weston to present a $5,000.
The check comes from the Dominion Foundation, an outreach of the company that supports communities where Dominion has a presence.
Society members say the gift gives them more than just the cash value.
"I think coming from an organization like the dominion foundation, it also gives us a lot of credibility, because obviously they're a big player in this region, and they're always giving money to great things, and now we can say we're one of those folks."
The Foundation uses the money to support local musicians as well as bring other musicians to West Virginia from around the country.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.