State Treasurer Presents WVWC With Check

State Treasurer John Perdue was in Upshur County Wednesday with a pleasant surprise for West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Perdue presented the school with a check for more than $112,000. The money is actually unclaimed property of Wesleyan's discovered by the Treasurer's office.

Wesleyan says there's a lot of ways this money can be put to good use.

"We've tried very hard over the last several years for a Title III Grant to renovate classrooms and make our learning spaces up to date, so there are a number of things we could do with money like this," said Boyd Creasman, WVWC Interim President.



Perdue says these events help alert folks who may have unclaimed property of their own.