Fairmont Parking Meter Rate Increase Goes into Effect

Visitors to downtown Fairmont will pay more to park.



City council voted in July to increase parking meter rates by 25 cents.

It will cost 75 cents to park on Adams Street and 50 cents elsewhere with meters.

City Manager Robin Gomez says the money will go to the parking fund which maintains meters and the Adams Street Garage and provides for needed repairs.

"Eventually the goal is that not everybody pays for parking, only those users," said Gomez. "It's similar to a utility. Only the users of the utility should be paying for those costs and not everybody. So that's the main reason for the increase is to make the parking operation self-sufficient."



An app allowing you to pay for parking with your phone should be available by next week.