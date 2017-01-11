Fairmont Vacant Building Registry Used As A Tool To Reduce Blight

It is no secret that the city of Fairmont has a problem with dilapidated buildings. Martha Richards is the one who deals with them all.

About a year ago, the city started its Vacant Building Registry. The program aims to reduce blight, create safer neighborhoods and increase property values. Right now, the list includes about 200 unoccupied properties.

Richards is charged with reaching out to the property owners to see if they will sell the building, fix it or demolish it.

"We have 116 people who have registered their vacant buildings. We have 73 buildings that have come down in the past five years," said Richards, the Fairmont Planning Program Manager.

Richards said the list is fluid so it can be hard to track concrete progress, but that leaves about 75 houses with no answer for the city on what will happen to them.

The city, though, is not at liberty to simply buy properties and fix them.

Richards said despite the fact that this building is clearly dilapidated, the city of Fairmont has no authority to tear it down unless it is falling in and creating a public safety issue. The demolition itself is left up to the property owner.

Demolitions can cost anywhere from $5,000 dollars to $25,000 dollars, sometimes even more. Many property owners do not have the funds to tear down these buildings. In other cases, the owner has passed away, lives in another state or unknowingly received property through a will. So, Richards said the process to reduce blight moves slower than she would like.

"I know it’s hard for people to see that when it's one building at a time and they're spread out over the city. You feel like there hasn't been progress but there has been great progress in the blight reduction program," Richards said.

For now, Richards said she focuses on doing what she can as a one-woman army.

"I think my biggest problem is that I can't really fix it all but one building at a time," Richards said.

For more information about the Vacant Building Registry, call Richards at 304-366-6212 ext. 318.