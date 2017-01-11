"It's On Us" Campaign Spreading Sexual Assault Awareness Through WVU

When the White House introduced the “It’s On Us” initiative to prevent sexual assault on college campuses in 2014, West Virginia University was one of the first to join the cause and now this semester they have new plans to reach even more students.

“The over arching issue that we face as a society is that you’ve kind of been taught to turn the blind eye,” said Title IX Education Specialist and Peer Advocate Coordinator Mariana Matthews. “This is a stranger danger issue. This is somebody else’s problem.”

At WVU peer advocates are showing students that sexual assault and power-based personal violence isn’t someone else’s problem, it’s theirs.

“They trained to understand the resources on and off campus to really empower students to know what’s available to them if something does happen,” Matthews said. “How to step in if something is happening and also what to do if a friend is involved in the situation, whether they’re the victim or the accused.”

“It’s On Us” uses a collaborative approach with the University, law enforcement, prosecutors, hospitals and other community resources to create the policy, but the trained WVU Peer Advocates spread the awareness themselves through videos, plays, and other campus activities they feel will best reach their classmates.

“With the students that we deal with now, it’s such a technology driven force,” said Matthews. “That’s always a big topic is the social aspect of exploitation that students are being effected that you may not believe.”

With new peer advocates being trained and awareness spreading, WVU says problems on campus are slowly starting to get better. Because of their efforts with “It’s On Us” representatives from the University shared their successes with the Obama Administration and other colleges and universities at the White House earlier in January.

“We represent West Virginia University we represent the great people of WVU and the state and I think we’re putting practices in place to show that regardless if you’re WVU, regardless if you’re in Southern West Virginia or the Panhandle you can fight this cause,” “The biggest thing you need to do is just be aware of what’s going on.”

If you’ve been the victim of sexual assault or violence either on or off campus and need help, call 304-293-5600 or visit titleix.wvu.edu.

For help in the Morgantown community you can also call the 24 hour hotline at 304-292-5100.