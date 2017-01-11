Mobile Food Pantry Coming to Monongalia County

A mobile food pantry is coming to Monongalia County later this month to help those in need.

The Mountaineer Food Bank together with Pantry Plus More will be delivering 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, dairy products and more on Thursday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason Dixon Park, located at 75 Buckeye Road in Core.

Any West Virginia resident in need is eligible to take the free food. Organizers say this is part of a long-time effort to end hunger in the county.

“If you’re not hungry, then you don’t make bad choices,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom. “If you’re not hungry then you can go to school and not worry about where your next meal is coming from. At the same time parents feel good that they’re able to provide healthy food for their children.”

Bloom hopes this will be a monthly event taking place at different locations around the county.

For more information or to volunteer call Tom Bloom 304-282-8642 or Roark Sizemore 304-282-1123.