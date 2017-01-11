Kroger Reveals New Look at Grand Re-Opening

Kroger on Earl Core Road in Sabraton unveiled its new look at a grand re-opening on Wednesday morning.

The $4 million upgrade was used to move the pharmacy to the front of the store for customer convenience.

The floral department was also moved to the front of the store, and the dairy, frozen food, and natural food sections were expanded. Customers in prepared foods can now enjoy a sushi and sandwich bar as well.

Kroger also added new paint and décor for a lighter feel.

The first 200 customers at Wednesday re-opening were given a $10 gift card and Kroger is also offering special sales through January 17 to celebrate their new store.

The renovations weren’t just visual, they also created a few new jobs and the nearly 150 employees say the 56,000 square foot store feels brand new.