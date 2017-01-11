Ohio Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Hotel Maid

An Ohio man was arrested in Morgantown Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a hotel maid.

Michael Shumaker, 55, of Breman, Ohio, is accused of inappropriately grabbing a maid at Springhill Suites while she was cleaning his room, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Shumaker told the maid to come in, and she propped the door open with a vacuum and began cleaning, police said. The maid told police Shumaker was sitting on the couch, and when she dusted a stand near the couch, Shumaker walked behind her and began grabbing her.

She told police she asked Shumaker to stop.

The maid then began cleaning the bathroom, according to police, and when she tried to leave the bathroom, Shumaker blocked her exit. He allegedly grabbed the maid and kissed her on the cheek. The woman told police she told him not to do that again.

While the maid finished cleaning, Shumaker allegedly paced around the room watching her, and when she left, he told her to come back if she wanted, police said.

Shumaker is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.