Harrison County Commission Proclaims January "Stalking Awareness" Month

Harrison County Commission met at a new time today to discuss possible payroll changes and funding request procedures. Commission members voted to apply a deadline to special funding requests which will effect when the community will have to submit in the upcoming years.

Commission also made a proclamation making January “Stalking Awareness" month for Harrison County. Additionally, within the past several years Harrison County officials have proclaimed months during the year for “Children Abuse Prevention” and “Domestic Violence Awareness.”

Adrianne Nichols is a Victim Advocate for HOPE Inc. in Clarksburg and was thrilled to receive the proclamation today from Commission President Watson. HOPE Inc. offers confidential resources to anyone who may be in an abusive situation.

Victims Witness Coordinator John Madia spoke about the resources available to stalking victims during such a difficult time. “You live with that crime. It is not something that just goes away when the bar door slam. The victim is still living it and that’s what we are here for because it doesn’t end for the victim when the case ends at the prosecutor’s office.”

Madia urges all victims to call the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney’s office to discuss their options and availability for counseling and assistance programs. To report a stalking situation call the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office at (304) 642-8660.