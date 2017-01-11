UPDATE: 2 Students Transported After Bus Accident in Marion County

UPDATE (1/11/17 at 1 p.m.):

A tow truck slid on black ice across the center line and hit the school bus, according to Marion County School Superintendent Gary Price.

Only two students were on the bus at the time of the accident, Price said, and both were transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

The bus driver had a minor wrist injury, Price said, and one student had minor whiplash.

ORIGINAL:

The Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department is investigating an accident involving a school bus.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Paw Paw Creek Road in Baxter.

One person was taken to a local hospital, said 911 dispatchers.

No serious injuries were reported.

