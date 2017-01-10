Fairmont City Council Appoints New Mayor

Election season is long over but on Tuesday evening the City of Fairmont appointed their new mayor.

Appointee Tom Mainella has ten years of experience as a council member.

His plans for the city include attracting new businesses and working on older buildings in Fairmont.

Mainella said he's grateful for the chance to serve the city.

"An opportunity to lead council, to communicate with my fellow council members, to hopefully bring meaningful agenda items forth," Mainella said.

Mainella is replacing former Mayor Ron Straight. Straight will now serve as a council member.