Two Good Samaritans Extinguish Fire Using Old-Fashioned Bucket Passing Technique

Two passerbys extinguished a garage fire in Upshur County Tuesday afternoon using an old fashioned technique of passing buckets of water to one another.

Before firefighters responded to the scene around noon, two people driving pass the fire at 228 Gaines Rd. stopped their vehicles and coordinated to put out the flames using the bucket brigade technique. This method preceded the technology of hand pumped fire engines, which now speedlines quenching scorching flames.

The firefighters arrived to the scene to find the fire already out.

“Much appreciation goes out to these two gentlemen who just happened to be in the right place at the right time this afternoon,” Banks District Firefighter and Incident Scene Commander Lulu Jordan said in a press release. “Had it not been for these two, the outcome would have been much worse.”