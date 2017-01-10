Restaurant Road Trip: Ridge Roasters

Between the ridges and river valleys of Monongalia County might not be the first place you'd think to look for the some world's best fresh roasted coffees, but it may soon be the last.

Ryan Lemley is Founder/Co-Owner of Ridge Roasters in Cheat Lake. He's a home-roaster. "To us coffee is more about community. It's more about establishing relationships with your friends and family and developing new friends. It's also an experience," Lemley explained on the particulars of coffee drinking.

That's one of the cornerstones of the Ridge Roasters business philosophy; celebrating the coffee experience with sustainable coffee, directly from the source.

"We wanted to get our coffee as sustainably sourced as possible. We didn't want to go to a company and purchase beans that have been sitting on a shelf for months on end," clarified Lemley.

Ridge Roasters' beans are shipped to them directly from the farm in their raw form which is far from ready to drink. Running their website ridgeroasters.com from home allows them to keep costs low while focusing on quality of the bean and science behind a quality roast. Of course, it is the roasting process that unlocks the flavor of the bean we've come to love.

"Once it's put into the roaster, the bean will expand, change color, release gas and that's where the bean turns to its final roasting color, depending on the roast profile you're aiming for," explained Lemley while he roasted a fresh batch of Ethiopian Yirgacheffe for us.



The roaster hummed and whirled and hissed as the tough little tropical beans reached temperatures above 405° Fahrenheit. Lemley carried on tinkering with his roaster with its shiny brass fittings, various valves, knobs and intricate digital displays. For a few moments I was reminded of Rod Taylor and his time machine in the H.G. Wells 1960 classic of the same name. And yes, the smell of fresh beans roasting is everything you thought it would be.

Roasted beans will stay fresh for quite some time or until they are ground. Once the bean is broken open it begins to lose its flavor and aroma. Thus, Lemley recommends those that are serious about drinking coffee acquire their own grinder and use the best quality water possible.

While Ryan finished his latest batch, his wife and business partner, Carly Lemley told us about their latest collaboration with Chill Athlete called Cold Brew.

"It's marketed towards athletes but I personally drink it anytime of the day. I think it's the best way to drink coffee over the summer because it's nice and cold and refreshing," she exclaimed. Cold Brew is meant to give you a healthy boost before an early-morning workout without the additives and sugars of other cold energy drinks and iced coffees.



"There are a lot of really nice fruity flavors and nuances in the cold brew and it's also less acidic and easier on your stomach," added Mrs. Lemley.

Cold Brew undergoes the same roasting process as your standard cup of java. However instead of brewing the coffee, you simply place a pre-packaged pouch of coarsely ground Ridge Roasters coffee into a 24 oz. large-mouth jar and place in the fridge to steep. The process is similar to your grandma's Sun tea.

To try if for yourself, visit ridgeroasters.com. In addition to Cold Brew, online customers can choose from three different types of beans including Colombian, Honduran and Ethiopian.

Their brewed, ready-to drink coffee is also available in select locations. "You can find us at Hill and Hollow, Apple Annie's Bakery and Peace Love and Little Donuts here in Morgantown. We've also had plenty of deliveries all over the country. If you live locally, we deliver it to your door step," Carly said with a smile!



When you purchase Ridge Roasters coffee you are supporting a locally owned small business. That means your money stays in the community and helps our state grow. The Lemleys plan to continue to grow their business in the years ahead. So don't be surprised if you see the Ridge Roasters name in more and more places including Facebook and Instagram.