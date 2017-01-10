The City of Weston Establishes an Urban Renewal Authority

The City of Weston has a new tool to combat dilapidated buildings.



Officials have established an Urban Renewal Authority, made up of five residents.

The authority's goal is to find ways to address blighted property by helping property owners tear down abandoned buildings.

Mayor Julia Spelsberg says there's one difference between the authority and past efforts by the city.

"They will have the capability of doing some borrowing of money to be able to do development, such as taking down buildings, working with developers to do some things that we need in downtown," said Spelsberg.



Spelsberg says she wants to involve the community in addressing the issue.