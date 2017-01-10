Dog Daycare and Grooming Facility Celebrates Opening in Clarksburg

A new Clarksburg daycare and grooming service for all dog breeds celebrated its Dec. 3 opening, Tuesday, with a ribbon cutting.

City officials including the mayor of Clarksburg gathered outside in celebration of Hooch’s House Bed and Biscuits, which is open and located at 322 Broadway Ave.

The dog facility offers boarding, daycare and grooming services such as nail trimming.

Owners Shannon and Sierra Jolly said openings for the store’s services are already filling up with business booming from word-of-mouth recommendations.

To make an appointment or inquire about services, interested customers can call (304) 641-6315.