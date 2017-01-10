America's Mattress Holds Ribbon Cutting

America’s Mattress in Buckhannon held its ribbon cutting Tuesday.
Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce held the event at noon, and the store welcomed several customers for their opening day.
The store offers a wide variety of options and is here to facilitate all your sleeping needs.
America’s Mattress is in the old Sears building on South Kanawha Street.
