Lewis County Adult Education Center Opens New Year, New Location

It's not just a new year for the Lewis County Adult Education Center; they're also welcoming their latest class into a new home and a new program. The center moved from Main Street in Weston to a storefront in Garton Plaza. The latest program, IMPACT, aims to help people find success in the professional world by doing more than just helping them earn a high school diploma.

"We want people to be thinking about job training, college, careers that they can go into that will pay good sustaining wages, wages where you can support a family," said Director Liz Johnson.

About 20 people will start this week as the newest class at the center, the largest group ever to start there. Johnson said she things the need has always been there, but a change in marketing has brought it to the attention of more people in the area who need just what the center can provide.

"I think the people have always been there, it's just now they realize, hey wait a minute, there's some place than can help me, even though I have a diploma, might even have a college degree, but I'm still not getting the job that I want, I need some guidance," Johnson said.

While the Lewis County program is growing, it's not the only place where similar services are available. Upshur County teacher Kendra Sullivan was in Weston to help get things under way, and she said that for many people, getting something as simple as help with a diploma can mean a lot more than just earning the piece of paper.

"Lifelong learning is really vital to living a happy and successful life, and I think that adult education centers like this really make that possible for people," said Sullivan.