Polar Express Begins Ticket Sales

The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad announces its 2017 ticket sales for The Polar Express train rides. Elkins, West Virginia is anticipating the holiday season early this year. Tickets went on sale earlier this month and some dates are already completely sold out.

The Polar Express train rides are based on the popular children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg which takes a doubting young boy on an incredible journey to the North Pole.

Matt Scott, the Group Sales & Marketing Manager for the Elkins depot location, encourages families to book their tickets early. The rides last for six weeks leading up to Christmas and had over 16,000 passengers attend last year.

The Old Brick Playhouse offers a very professional group of young actors for the season and plans on sending more to the Elf Limited train rides in Cass.

Three additional dates have been added to the train’s schedule and everyone is encouraged to dress in their best holiday pajamas. Tickets for the Polar Express can be found on www.mountainrailwv.com.