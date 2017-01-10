Clarksburg Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday with Four Generations

Clarksburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center celebrated another birthday Tuesday.

Zema Baker could not believe she had turned 105 and looks forward to many more years.

Baker turned 105 Wednesday, surrounded by four generations of her family and many friends.

She was raised on a farm with 13 brothers and sisters, has three sons, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She enjoyed cake and music surrounded by her nearest and dearest.

Willard Baker, Zema's son, spoke on his mother's goals for the future. As a child she wished to turn 112 and is well on her way to achieving that goal.

Clarksburg Mayor Cathy Goings was also in attendance to help Zema celebrate her birthday.