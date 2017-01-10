OLLI at WVU to Help Adults Navigate Public Transportation

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at West Virginia University offers educational opportunities for older adults each year, but after realizing some members were unable to travel to classes, they came up with a unique solution.

“We’ve had some people call, just general public, older adults, who have called and said you know I’d love to take classes, but I don’t drive anymore and how can I get there?” said Jascenna Haislet, Executive Director of OLLI at WVU.

They’re now offering a new class called “Catch the Bus to OLLI”, taught by the Mountain Line Transit Authority. The two hour class will help members understand bus schedules, pay fares and navigate through the city.

“They’ve done a class for us in the past, and so I contacted them and they agreed to come and do a class for us again to help people who would be interested in our classes figure out how to get here,” Haislet said. “Also to learn how to ride the bus to get other places around town.”

The class will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. inside the Mountaineer Mall and it’s open to anyone, but it’s just one of many classes OLLI at WVU is offering members this winter.

“One of them that I’m personally excited about is called Women in Science,” said Haislet. “You will learn over the course of a couple sessions about women who have made major contributions to science beyond Madame Curie.”

OLLI at WVU will offer 35 classes for their winter semester with topics including art, math, healthy eating, music and more. All are part of their mission to help adults ages 50 and older age in a healthy way, by staying physically and mentally fit.

“They’re all free from tests and grades, so it’s learning for the fun of it, but it does help you stay intellectually engaged and challenged,” Haislet said. “Learning something new helps brain health. Staying socially connected helps you in healthy aging too. This is a great place to come meet new people who may have similar interests as you, make new friends, and just stay connected to the community.”

All classes are held inside the Mountaineer Mall. For information on becoming a member, call 304-293-1793 or visit olliatwvu.org.