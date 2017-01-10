MCHD Spreads Awareness With Radon Action Month

The Monongalia County Health Department is encouraging awareness in January of Radon Action Month.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the county has high potential for elevated levels of the naturally occurring gas indoors.

It is created as the result of active metals breaking down in soil, rocks and ground water.

Radon can’t be seen, smelled, or tasted and is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

The Health Department says their goal is to increase the public’s knowledge and awareness and promote testing to advance the use of radon-resistant construction practices.

The MCHD Environmental Health staff has been trained to test for radon. The test takes 48 hours and uses continuous measuring equipment.

To set up an appointment to have your home or business tested or for more information call 304-598-5131 or visit www.monchd.org.