Pennsylvania Man Waives Extradition in Marion County Court

A Pennsylvania man facing an Allegheny County charge for terroristic threats appeared in Marion County court Tuesday and waived extradition.

Justin Bartlett, 25, agreed to a court order whereby Pennsylvania authorities have up to 30 days from Tuesday to transport Bartlett from the North Central Regional Jail to Allegheny County.

Bartlett was arrested in Marion County on January 2 after Fairmont Police spotted him.

Bartlett was previously wanted for questioning in connection with the death of Linda McGinnis, a 63-year-old Brackenridge woman. He could still face charges for that alleged crime in Pennsylvania, authorities said.