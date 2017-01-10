Argument Over Grilled Cheese Sandwich Leads to Armed Standoff With Police

Police in Maryland arrested a man after an argument over a grilled cheese sandwich led to a long, armed standoff with officers, according to ABC News.

The incident happened in the Baltimore suburb of Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Daniel Blackwell, 55, grew irritated with his wife after she took a bite of his grilled cheese sandwich.

As a result of his irritation, Blackwell's wife told police that her husband fired a shot from the basement up through the kitchen floor, narrowly missing her and three teenage daughter. She told police that she then went down into the basement to confront him.

According to police, she found Blackwell "surrounded by guns and ammunition" and returned to the kitchen.

Blackwell allegedly fired three more shots into the kitchen from the basement, according to a police statement, at which point his wife and the teenagers left the house and contacted the police.

When police arrived, Blackwell engaged tactical units and hostage negotiators for over three hours.

According to ABC affiliate WMAR-TV, a neighbor said that Blackwell encouraged police to shoot him. Authorities finally managed to subdue Blackwell with pepper balls, which is a non-lethal means, when he walked onto the porch with ammunition strapped to his waist. He was not armed at the time of his arrest.

According to ABC News, police seized 15 weapons from the home, including a .44 Magnum rifle, a .357 Magnum revolver, as well as several other rifles and at least four shotguns.

Blackwell is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and various firearms violations, according to ABC News.