Boil Water Advisory Issued for Buckhannon

The Buckhannon Water Department became aware of a possible main waterline break in the Buckhannon Crossroads area.

Repairs began on Jan. 10. The City's Water Department customers are asked to boil water until further notice in the following areas: Route 20 North, Buckhannon Crossroads, Brushy Fork to the Armory, Mudlick Road, Weston Road and Liggett Addition.

Officials are also asking customers in these areas to conserve water the entire day on Tuesday, Jan. 10.