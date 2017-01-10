Boil Water Advisory for Ice's Run Lifted

UPDATE:

The Boil Water Advisory that was issued by Ice's Run Public Service District on Friday January 6, 2017 has been lifted.

Ice's Run PSD is issuing a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

The Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the following areas: Ice's Run Road, Upper Katy and Route 250.

This advisory is due to a main water line break.

Please boil water before using and use caution when doing laundry. You may experience complete water loss, low pressure and discolored water.