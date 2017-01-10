Test It Tuesday: Rocky Mountain Tumbler

The concept is simple: a travel mug that claims to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. But is the Rocky Mountain Tumbler reaching new heights?

Joining us today, once again, is Miss Gretchen Ross, whose athletic prowess does require her to stay hydrated!

"Very kind, Lauren, I appreciate that. Yeah, I do a lot of running, so I need a lot of fluids, especially water and Gatorade,” said Ross. “Right now, all I really have is 'The Empire Strikes Back,' and as much as we all love 'Star Wars' like I do, I don't think it's going to cut it, especially when it warms up."

We weren’t sure if the Force would be with the Rocky Mountain Tumbler, but we wanted to find out!

“I've heard about the Yetis that are out there. They're a little expensive, but I know they do a really good job keeping hot things hot and cold things cold, so I'm excited to try this to see if it works,” said Ross.

The first test we conducted was the hot beverage test. Gretchen poured some piping hot coffee into the product to see if it could withstand the cold temperatures outside.

"It's about 25-27 degrees outside, so I'm going to just set this down and see how this does for several minutes. We've left this out in the cold. It's starting to snow, actually, so we know it's cold out here, so let's see if it's still hot. Yep, that's hot!" said Ross.

"Now we are going to try this in boiling hot water. You can see the ice hasn't really melted much,” said Ross. "It says it will keep drinks cold up to 24-hours, so we want to test this theory to see if it works."

On Day Two, Gretchen checked the temperature of the water.

"Yeah, it's still pretty cold. That's pretty impressive. The ice melted, yes, but that doesn't mean that the water went to room temperature. I'd recommend this. This is $20. It's 32-ounces. It keeps hot things hot and cold things cool. What more could you ask for?” said Ross.