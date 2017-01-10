Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

UPDATE: 

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Scottsdale Road, Carriage Lane and surrounding areas has been lifted. 

The City of Fairmont Water Department have issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Fairmont area.

This advisory is do to a water line break on Scottsdale Road. The advisory is for Carriage Lane and surrounding areas. 

Officials advise boiling your water if you experience low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration.

Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on January 10 after 7 p.m. to determine if the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. 

