Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fairmont Lifted

UPDATE:
The Boil Water Advisory issued for Scottsdale Road, Carriage Lane and surrounding areas has been lifted.
The City of Fairmont Water Department have issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Fairmont area.
This advisory is do to a water line break on Scottsdale Road. The advisory is for Carriage Lane and surrounding areas.
Officials advise boiling your water if you experience low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration.
Please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 304-366-1461 on January 10 after 7 p.m. to determine if the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.
