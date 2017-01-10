UPDATE: Police Arrest Suspects Following Home Invasion in Morgantown

UPDATE (1/11/17 at 8:45 a.m.):

Detectives of the Morgantown Police Department and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crime Task Force have arrested several people after Tuesday's home invasion.

Authorities arrested Donnell Jones, 23, of Bronx, New York; Jared Tyrone Cook, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Stephen Cotterell, 19 of New York and charged each of the men with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. David Long, 21, of Morgantown, was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of stolen property.

Police arrested three of the men after a "high-risk" traffic stop involving a Jeep Cherokee on Beechurst Avenue, near Fayette Street, around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. When they seized the vehicle, they found several stolen items from the home invasion, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant for a home on Beechurst Avenue, detectives observed several subjects breaking into that residence. Those assailants were taken into custody, as they attempted to leave. One was found in possession of a handgun, according to police. The remaining items from the robbery, including that shotgun, were recovered from that residence, along with with marijuana.

All four men are in the North Central Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL:

Police officers were called to the scene of a home invasion on Forest Avenue in Morgantown early Tuesday morning.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, the report of the home invasion came in around 3 a.m.

The suspects forced their way into the apartment and demanded drugs from the victims, according to police. The victims reportedly did not have any drugs but the suspects did take $10,000, a shotgun, prescription pills, electronic devices and jewelry. During the invasion, one of the men fired a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has any information, please call the Morgantown Detective Division at 304-284-7522.