AP High School Basketball Poll - Jan. 9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls, with records current as of Jan. 9 at noon:



Class AAA - Boys

1. Capital (4-1)

2. Musselman (7-0)

3. University (8-0)

4. George Washington (7-1)

5. Huntington (4-1)

6. Morgantown (6-1)

7. Martinsburg (6-1)

8. Woodrow Wilson (2-2)

9. Greenbrier East (6-0)

10. Hedgesville (9-1)

Others receiving votes: South Charleston, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South.





Class AA - Boys

1. Mingo Central (6-0)

2. Fairmont Senior (6-2)

3. Bluefield (6-1)

4. Philip Barbour (6-1)

5. Poca (4-2)

6. Wyoming East (5-2)

7. Westside (4-3)

8. Chapmanville (5-3)

9. Sissonville (5-1)

10. James Monroe (6-1)

Others receiving votes: North Marion, Point Pleasant, River View, East Fairmont, Bridgeport, Logan, Nitro, Oak Glen, Lincoln.





Class A - Boys

1. Wheeling Central (9-1)

2. Ravenswood (6-1)

3. Fayetteville (6-0)

4. Bishop Donahue (7-2)

5. Notre Dame (4-3)

6. St. Marys (5-2)

7. Williamstown (7-3)

8. Parkersburg Catholic (6-2)

9. Charleston Catholic (7-2)

10. Webster County (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley, Madonna, Saint Joseph Central, Pocahontas County, South Harrison, Paw Paw, Doddridge County, Gilmer County , Pendleton County, Mount View, Tucker County.



Class AAA - Girls

1. Huntington (7-1)

2. Buckhannon-Upshur (8-1)

3. Greenbrier East (11-1)

4. South Charleston (5-2)

5. Parkersburg South (9-3)

6. Martinsburg (8-2)

7. Parkersburg (6-2)

8. St. Albans (6-3)

9. Morgantown (5-4)

10. Spring Valley (5-3)

Others receiving votes: Hampshire, Preston, George Washington.





Class AA - Girls

1. North Marion (9-1)

2. Bluefield (8-0)

3. Fairmont Senior (8-2)

4. Winfield (9-1)

5. Lincoln (6-2)

6. Westside (6-1)

7. Frankfort (8-2)

8. Sissonville (6-1)

9. River View (8-1)

10. Wyoming East (5-4)

Others receiving votes: Poca, Keyser, Bridgeport, Mingo Central.





Class A - Girls

1. Gilmer County (9-1)

2. Saint Joseph Central (9-2)

3. Wheeling Central (9-1)

4. Tucker County (8-2)

5. Charleston Catholic (6-1)

6. Fayetteville (6-2)

(tie)Summers County (4-2)

8. Williamstown (8-2)

9. St. Marys (6-3)

10. Valley Wetzel (7-1)

Others receiving votes: Tolsia, Parkersburg Catholic, Trinity, Magnolia.