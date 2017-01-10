AP High School Basketball Poll - Jan. 9 - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

AP High School Basketball Poll - Jan. 9

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls, with records current as of Jan. 9 at noon:
    
Class AAA - Boys
    1. Capital (4-1)   
    2. Musselman (7-0)   
    3. University (8-0)    
    4. George Washington (7-1)
    5. Huntington    (4-1)    
    6. Morgantown (6-1)
    7. Martinsburg    (6-1)
    8. Woodrow Wilson  (2-2)
    9. Greenbrier East (6-0)   
    10. Hedgesville    (9-1)    
Others receiving votes: South Charleston, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South.
    
    
Class AA - Boys
    1. Mingo Central (6-0)   
    2. Fairmont Senior (6-2)
    3. Bluefield    (6-1)   
    4. Philip Barbour  (6-1) 
    5. Poca  (4-2)
    6. Wyoming East    (5-2)   
    7. Westside    (4-3)  
    8. Chapmanville    (5-3)  
    9. Sissonville   (5-1) 
    10. James Monroe    (6-1)       
Others receiving votes: North Marion, Point Pleasant, River View, East Fairmont, Bridgeport, Logan, Nitro, Oak Glen, Lincoln.
    
    
Class A - Boys
    1. Wheeling Central (9-1)   
    2. Ravenswood    (6-1)   
    3. Fayetteville     (6-0)   
    4. Bishop Donahue  (7-2)    
    5. Notre Dame (4-3)   
    6. St. Marys    (5-2)   
    7. Williamstown  (7-3)
    8. Parkersburg Catholic (6-2)
    9. Charleston Catholic (7-2) 
    10. Webster County   (6-1)      
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley, Madonna, Saint Joseph Central, Pocahontas County, South Harrison, Paw Paw, Doddridge County, Gilmer County , Pendleton County, Mount View, Tucker County.

 
Class AAA - Girls
    1. Huntington   (7-1)
    2. Buckhannon-Upshur  (8-1)    
    3. Greenbrier East  (11-1)  
    4. South Charleston  (5-2)
    5. Parkersburg South  (9-3)
    6. Martinsburg    (8-2)
    7. Parkersburg    (6-2)   
    8. St. Albans    (6-3) 
    9. Morgantown   (5-4)  
    10. Spring Valley    (5-3)    
Others receiving votes: Hampshire, Preston, George Washington.
    
    
Class AA - Girls
    1. North Marion (9-1)  
    2. Bluefield (8-0)  
    3. Fairmont Senior (8-2)  
    4. Winfield    (9-1)    
    5. Lincoln (6-2)    
    6. Westside    (6-1)   
    7. Frankfort    (8-2)    
    8. Sissonville    (6-1)  
    9. River View    (8-1)   
    10. Wyoming East    (5-4)    
Others receiving votes: Poca, Keyser, Bridgeport, Mingo Central.
    
    
Class A - Girls
    1. Gilmer County   (9-1)
    2. Saint Joseph Central  (9-2)   
    3. Wheeling Central  (9-1)
    4. Tucker County    (8-2)   
    5. Charleston Catholic  (6-1)
    6. Fayetteville    (6-2)    
    (tie)Summers County  (4-2)   
    8. Williamstown  (8-2)   
    9. St. Marys  (6-3) 
    10. Valley Wetzel    (7-1) 
Others receiving votes: Tolsia, Parkersburg Catholic, Trinity, Magnolia.

