AP High School Basketball Poll - Jan. 9

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys' and girls' basketball polls, with records current as of Jan. 9 at noon:
Class AAA - Boys
1. Capital (4-1)
2. Musselman (7-0)
3. University (8-0)
4. George Washington (7-1)
5. Huntington (4-1)
6. Morgantown (6-1)
7. Martinsburg (6-1)
8. Woodrow Wilson (2-2)
9. Greenbrier East (6-0)
10. Hedgesville (9-1)
Others receiving votes: South Charleston, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South.
Class AA - Boys
1. Mingo Central (6-0)
2. Fairmont Senior (6-2)
3. Bluefield (6-1)
4. Philip Barbour (6-1)
5. Poca (4-2)
6. Wyoming East (5-2)
7. Westside (4-3)
8. Chapmanville (5-3)
9. Sissonville (5-1)
10. James Monroe (6-1)
Others receiving votes: North Marion, Point Pleasant, River View, East Fairmont, Bridgeport, Logan, Nitro, Oak Glen, Lincoln.
Class A - Boys
1. Wheeling Central (9-1)
2. Ravenswood (6-1)
3. Fayetteville (6-0)
4. Bishop Donahue (7-2)
5. Notre Dame (4-3)
6. St. Marys (5-2)
7. Williamstown (7-3)
8. Parkersburg Catholic (6-2)
9. Charleston Catholic (7-2)
10. Webster County (6-1)
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley, Madonna, Saint Joseph Central, Pocahontas County, South Harrison, Paw Paw, Doddridge County, Gilmer County , Pendleton County, Mount View, Tucker County.
Class AAA - Girls
1. Huntington (7-1)
2. Buckhannon-Upshur (8-1)
3. Greenbrier East (11-1)
4. South Charleston (5-2)
5. Parkersburg South (9-3)
6. Martinsburg (8-2)
7. Parkersburg (6-2)
8. St. Albans (6-3)
9. Morgantown (5-4)
10. Spring Valley (5-3)
Others receiving votes: Hampshire, Preston, George Washington.
Class AA - Girls
1. North Marion (9-1)
2. Bluefield (8-0)
3. Fairmont Senior (8-2)
4. Winfield (9-1)
5. Lincoln (6-2)
6. Westside (6-1)
7. Frankfort (8-2)
8. Sissonville (6-1)
9. River View (8-1)
10. Wyoming East (5-4)
Others receiving votes: Poca, Keyser, Bridgeport, Mingo Central.
Class A - Girls
1. Gilmer County (9-1)
2. Saint Joseph Central (9-2)
3. Wheeling Central (9-1)
4. Tucker County (8-2)
5. Charleston Catholic (6-1)
6. Fayetteville (6-2)
(tie)Summers County (4-2)
8. Williamstown (8-2)
9. St. Marys (6-3)
10. Valley Wetzel (7-1)
Others receiving votes: Tolsia, Parkersburg Catholic, Trinity, Magnolia.
