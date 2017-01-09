Former Fairmont Senior High School Principal Reassigned To Rivesville Elementary/Middle School

Marion County Board of Education met Monday evening and at the start of the meeting the BOE entered into executive session to speak about personnel issues.

We brought you a story in January 2016 that the Marion County Board of Education suspended, Richard "Tyson" Furgason, Fairmont Senior High School principal. The BOE considered that the former Fairmont Senior High School principal be assigned as Assistant Principal of Rivesville Elementary/Middle. One local parent of a Rivesville Middle School student spoke out about the issue.

"I am all about giving second chances to everybody in life. But when it comes to children there are certain instances where you should not be give a second chance to go back into a school or classroom setting," said Nick Bryan.

Gary Price, Marion County Superintendent stated in January of 2016 that the reason for Furgason’s suspension was his behavior and his inability to perform duties.

"I voted against the Superintendent because I listened to what the parents had to say when they came in a spoke to us, and I feel that, you know, as new person on the board I am concerned about what happens to the students," said Blair Montgomery, Marion County BOE Member.

Also considered and enacted was a second reading of changes to the Drug Free Work Place Policy.

“I can not go into a lot of details because I am not that familiar with it (Drug Free Work Place Policy) that it is a change, adding more specificity on what should happen in case there is a violation or the drug policy,” said Montgomery.

Marion County BOE will meet January 17 for a third and final reading of the Drug Free Work Place Policy.