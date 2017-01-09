Morgantown Nears End of City Manager Search

The road to finding a new Morgantown city manager has been long but it seems the end is near.

Since the former city manager, Jeff Mikorski resigned in July, the Morgantown City Council employed an interim city manager and now has a pool of six candidates to choose from.

Saturday afternoon each of those six candidates interviewed with council members and then participated in a meet and greet with Morgantown residents.

The council met again Monday evening for an executive session to further discuss the hiring process.

Mayor Marti Shamberger said they're in the negotiation phase.

"We're hoping to move forward in negotiations for a contract for a new city manager and we hope to have somebody in place or make an announcement in the next couple weeks," Shamberger said.

The mayor did not specify whether the list of six candidates had been narrowed down.

