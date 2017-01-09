Boil Water Advisory Issued for Doddridge County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Doddridge County

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

UPDATE: 

The Boil Water Advisory for Wabash area and Front Street area has been lifted by the Town of West Union Water System. 

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for West Union by the Town of West Union Water System.

This advisory is due to a water leak on Front Street. The affected areas include the Wabash area and the Front Street area. 

Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.