Boil Water Advisory Issued for Doddridge County

UPDATE:
The Boil Water Advisory for Wabash area and Front Street area has been lifted by the Town of West Union Water System.
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for West Union by the Town of West Union Water System.
This advisory is due to a water leak on Front Street. The affected areas include the Wabash area and the Front Street area.
Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice.
