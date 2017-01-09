Gilmer County Schools Regain Local Control

Over five years ago, the state took over the Gilmer County school system.

Monday marked the beginning of local control for the county.

In 2011, the state took over the school system so that the board of education and staff could focus on making improvements to the curriculum, finances, facilities and personnel.

Two years ago Superintendent Gabe Devono was hired.

He says the process hasn't been easy but four goals were achieved.

