Preston County Commission Discusses Updates on Recent Projects

The Preston County Commission met Monday morning to discuss the update on the completion of a few projects in the works.

This includes their Sidewalk Project. The sidewalk project involves the area around the courthouse, the annex and the commission meeting room.The project is complete, but they face a structural issue with water leakage that engineers will repair this for the county at no cost.

The Jury room project is also near completion.

"It's almost complete, the last thing that needs to be done, there's a heater that needs to be installed, and once that's in, we're good. The judge is very happy with what's done and that's the main thing. He thinks it's going to be very functional for the accessibility now for the jurors who may have some kind of disability," said Don Smith, County Commissioner.

The restroom in the jurors room is handicap accessible.