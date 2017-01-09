Upshur County Chamber of Commerce to Hold Open House

The Upshur County Chamber of Commerce is working to achieve a New Year's resolution next week.



The chamber will hold an open house next Monday.

Chamber officials say they want to encourage current members to reinvest in the community and bring new members into the chamber to support its efforts.

They say working in the community is one of the chamber's central goals.

"We want our members to be engaged," said Robbie Skinner, Upshur County Chamber. "We want them to be attentive, and we want them to be a part of the working body that is the chamber."

The open house will start at noon next Monday, Jan. 16, at the American Legion Hall in Buckhannon.