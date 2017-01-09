Students Start First Day of Classes at West Virginia University

The first day of classes began for students at West Virginia University on Monday, January 9.

New students went through the orientation process last week and class is now officially in session. This week students navigate locations of their classes and purchase textbooks to prepare them for a successful semester.

"Certainly in December, we graduate quite a number of students but there will also be a number of students who will transfer in as well as new freshman who will just be starting school in January," said Corey Farris, Dean of students.

The University is already offering opportunities for the students to get involved.



Coming up on Martin Luther King Day, students will be able to take part in doing service projects in Morgantown, Fairmont, and Charleston.

"This is the beginning of the new year, January 1. I know lots of students will come back with resolutions and we'll work with them to try to keep the resolutions," said Farris.

The campus offers several ways for students to stay on track.

"Whether it's exercise more through our student recreation, center, or earn better grades, and receive help through our tutoring center, or students who are looking for their first job because their graduating and our faculty and our career services center will help support them as they go through that transition in job hunt and resume writing, and interviewing," said Farris.

One major event students can look forward to during this Spring semester is the University turning 150-years-old. The celebrations will start on February 7.

"There will be activities throughout the year to celebrate it, and I'm certain some of them will be focused right here in Morgantown and then certainly we'll spread it throughout the other areas where WVU touches the rest of the state," said Farris.