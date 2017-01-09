Mario's Fishbowl Celebrates 67 Years

Mario's Fishbowl in Morgantown celebrated 67 years on Monday.

For everything purchased at the restaurant Monday, a ticket for a chance at the Grand Prize was received.

Giveaways began at noon, including items such as basketball tickets and season baseball tickets to WVU.

If three canned or boxed items were brought for Christian Help, a special prize was received.

They are also collecting winter coats for the Salvation Army.

"It's amazing, we love to give back to the community and it's just a great heartwarming feeling to see the community come out and celebrate this event with us. Neighborhood people, visitors, people that come in every single year and post up here all day for such a special day. It's a tradition here, it's amazing, and this day really brings all that together," said Kim Zweibaum, manager.

Mario's Fishbowl is open until midnight and their Grand Prize drawing is at 10 p.m., Jan. 9.