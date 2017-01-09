Lewis County Commission Holds First Meeting of New Year

Lewis County Commission is back to work with a new commissioner this year.

Commissioner Rod Wyman was recently elected in the November election.

During an organizational meeting last week, Pat Boyle was chosen as the commission president for another term.

Boyle says the new slate of officers across the county is off to a great start this year.

"We've been able to elect, in the county, several new faces," said Pat Boyle, Lewis County commissioner. "I think whether it's in the county commission's office, or the assessor's office, or even the circuit clerk's office, we have good quality people in those offices, and I think things will move forward quite readily."

The commission's next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.