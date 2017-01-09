UPDATE: Police Arrest Man After Morgantown Bank Robbery

UPDATE (2/28/17 3:50 p.m.):

Morgantown Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a bank in January.

According to police, Thomas Oliver Casella, 33, allegedly robbed the United Bank located on the corner of Fayette and Chestnut Street on Jan. 19.

Casella is charged with bank robbery and is currently awaiting arraignment.

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at a bank.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday, at the United Bank on the corner of Fayette and Chestnut streets.

Bank workers reported that a white man, who is approximately 6'0" tall with an average build, wore a dark coat and hat with his face covered. The man entered the bank and presented a note demanding money. The man claimed to be armed, but no weapon was observed, according to police.

The man fled the area on foot with an undetermined amount of money, police said.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers arrived on scene less than a minute after the incident was reported, according to police. At this time, there is no picture of the man available from bank security.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Unit at 304-284-7454.