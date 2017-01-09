2 Homes Catch Fire in Tucker County Over Weekend

Fire crews responded to two house fires in the Davis area of Tucker County on Saturday.

According to 911 officials, the first call came in around 1:25 p.m., and the second came around 11 p.m.

No one was transported to the hospital from either location.

Tucker County EMS responded to both emergency calls. The Canaan Valley, Davis, Thomas, and Harman Volunteer Fire Departments, along with a state park ranger, were all on scene for the first fire. Canaan Valley, Davis, Parsons, and Thomas Volunteer Fire Departments handled the second, along with the Tucker County Sheriff's Department.

There is no word on what caused either fire.

The Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department is handling the investigation of both fires.