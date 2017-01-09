Crews Respond to Harrison County Fire - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Crews Respond to Harrison County Fire

By Marisa Matyola, Anchor/Reporter
CLARKSBURG -

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Harrison County Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to Anthony Avenue in Clarksburg. 

911 officials said that as of 7:30 a.m., crews were still on scene, and no one had been transported. 

According to Harrison County 911, the fire began as a grease fire in the kitchen.

Nutter Fort and Bridgeport Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Harrison County Emergency Squad.

