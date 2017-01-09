Crews Respond to Harrison County Fire

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Harrison County Monday morning.
Just after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to Anthony Avenue in Clarksburg.
911 officials said that as of 7:30 a.m., crews were still on scene, and no one had been transported.
According to Harrison County 911, the fire began as a grease fire in the kitchen.
Nutter Fort and Bridgeport Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Harrison County Emergency Squad.
