Cold Weather Resources Key In Winter Preparedness

Whether you love winter weather or you are not a big fan of snow or cold, it is important to be prepared for winter conditions.

If you or your child is in school, then your biggest question on a snowy morning might be, 'is school closed?'

WBOY's Snowbird is here to let you and your family know about school delays and closings.

County superintendents told 12 News they try to make their decisions regarding school closings as early as possible.

In extreme weather, officials say they pay closest attention to wind chill because they want to avoid having kids stand out at the bus stop in extreme temperatures, and poor road conditions that can lead to accidents.

The 12 News Weather team can also help you prepare for road and weather conditions throughout the day.

Additionally, check out the West Virginia Department of Transportation's website, here, for more information on road conditions. The WVDOT also posts traffic delays and real-time camera-views of major interstates and roads.