Harrison County Elks Hold Hoop Shoot Contest

Sunday in Clarksburg, The Harrison County Elks Lodge sponsored the 2016 Elks Hoop Shoot Contest.

The event was held at the former Gore Middle School and was open to all kids in the area ages 8 to 13. It is a community project for the youth organization and a national program that the Elks put on all over the country. This event also goes along with the Drug Awareness program of the Elks

"The Elks are supporters of our veterans and our youth, and we have a drug awareness trailer which is stationed here at the Clarksburg Elks Lodge. We have literature on trying to prevent the use of kids getting started into drugs," said Flavious Haynes, President of Board of Trustees.

Winners will advance to District shoot held at Elkins High School on January 21, 2017. Winners from district shoot will advance to State hoop shoot and those winners will advance to the National Hoop Shoot contest in April held at the Elks Grand Lodge in Chicago.