St. Mary Orthodox Church Blesses the Monongahela River

It was cold, but that did not stop many members of the community from heading to the Edith Barill Riverfront Park in Star City for the blessing of the Monongahela River on Sunday afternoon.

"We bless the river as a sign of Jesus being baptized in the river. So, that's why we bless it at this cold January time of year because we're remembering his baptism in the Jordan," said Father Matthew Stango, of St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Westover.

A short service was held with members of the St. Mary's Orthodox Church before walking down the ramp to bless the waters with a wooden cross. This is done by tossing it into the water. A Troitsa Candle is also used in the ceremony.

"When we bless the waters in the churches we actually dip that into the water. It's a sign that when Jesus was baptized that the father and the holy spirit were also present, that the holy trinity does nothing apart," said Father Matthew.

Father Matthew said he wants the blessings of his congregation to go far.

"The blessing is not only on the waters, but everything the water will touch, and hopefully it will touch all of the people of our city of Morgantown and to Clarksburg where you all are, and all across the world," said Father Matthew.

He also wants the act to bring light to the new year.

"I hope that everyone has a blessed and beautiful year. There's a lot of darkness and ugliness in the world right now and the world needs more peace, and love, and Gods blessing upon us and that's all we ask today," said Father Matthew.