Multiple Departments Respond To Mannington House Fire

A home in Marion County is considered a total loss following a house fire on Sunday just before 12:00 p.m.

Marion County 911 dispatchers said crews arrived at the home on Thomas Fork Road in Mannington to find a fully-involved fire.

The Mannington Fire Chief said three people were inside the home at the time but were able to get out safely. The family did lose a dog to the fire.

Firefighters believe a wood stove in the home caused the fire.

Mannington Volunteer Fire Department, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department, Wadestown Volunteer Fire Department, Hundred Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded.