Morgantown Nears City Manager Decision

The Morgantown City Council has been searching for a city manager since Jeff Mikorski resigned in July. Now, the city has narrowed the list to six different candidates.

The candidates come from all different areas of the country and have a wide variety of skill-sets. Each of them interviewed with the city council Saturday morning. Following their official interviews, they met with Morgantown residents.

Mayor Marti Shamberger said she wants to see how each candidate interacts with future constituents.

"Think this event will help us see how they interact with people socially," she said. "It's also a way to gain more information than we gained in our interview process in a more relaxed setting."

Morgantown resident Richard Dumas said he'd like the new city manager to come from an area similar to Morgantown.

"I'd like to see someone come in and work with the university and make the university play ball," Dumas said. "And also to enhance the livability of Morgantown. Kind of get away from the bickering on city council between different departments and really focus on making Morgantown what it can be."

During the event, each of the candidates gave a short speech outlining their experience and interest in the city.

Candidate Tim Holloman from North Carolina said Morgantown would be a great place for his family.

"Morgantown has the university of course and is central to a lot of areas around the region. It's great to raise a family, the schools are good so it allows me to pursue my career still serve local government and have a nice family atmosphere too."

Holloman wasn't the only candidate that was excited about the chance to move to Morgantown.

Mayor Shamberger said the fact that the city attracted such high-quality candidates speaks to the kind of place Morgantown is.

"I think Morgantown's a very desirable place to live and we've heard that over and over again this morning during the interviews," she said.

The council hopes to make its final decision this week.