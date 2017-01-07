Neighbors in Action of Harrison County Take Steps to Combat Drug Epidemic



The Neighbors in Action of Harrison County have been taking Saturday drug awareness walks, to help members of the community find resources to help themselves or loved ones who are struggling with addiction.

The Neighbors in Action group started when concerned citizens wanted to make sure everyone had access to information to help combat the drug epidemic in the area.

"But the thing is, we felt that that information really needed to get out there to the community. And so myself and another gentleman named Mark Jackson one night just in the Kroger parking lot, we ran into each other right after three people had a overdose the week before, and we said, you know what, something has to happen here," said Wayne Worth, member of Neighbors in Action: Harrison County.

The group goes on the walks every Saturday. After three walks, they already reached 200 homes.

"Tired of seeing good people die from this, and tired of seeing families who are struggling and need support but don't have the information on where they can get that support or where they can get that loved one or family member help," said Wayne Worth.

The hope is to have more and more volunteers join the team, to help get the word out.

"We should do our part, just as good neighbors, and good citizens, to go out here and to give the information. You know we hand our little fliers, give the information out to the public, where it can get them access to resources, and to help if their family member or friend says, look, I'm struggling with an addiction, and I need help, and I need support, and I am ready to get help," said Wayne Worth.

Plans are to hold walks more often throughout the county, reaching as many neighborhoods as possible.

"I guess this is kind of our way of doing our little part to help combat this drug epidemic. It's just through love, and reaching out to our neighbors, and giving them the information that they need to potentially save the person that they love, their lives," said Wayne Worth.

To find out more information about the Neighbors in Action of Harrison County, you can visit their Facebook Page.