Prickett's Fort State Park Holds 12th Annual 'Run to Read' Half Marathon

On Saturday, runners braved the cold to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.

The 12th annual half marathon was held at Prickett's Fort State Park. The group holds two races every year, one in the summer, and one in winter. The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County offer free tutoring for adults and children.

"The weather doesn't usually deter them. There are usually pretty strong people that come out to run in something like this. It's great support for literacy," said Chris Ruberto, President of Literacy Volunteers.

The winner of the half marathon was Matt Wright coming in with the time of 1 hour and 17 minutes, Levi Foust came in as a close second.