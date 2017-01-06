New County Clerk Takes Office in Upshur County

The Upshur County Commission named a new permanent county clerk this week.

Interim County Clerk Carol Smith will now take the post full-time after a vote by commission during its regular meeting Thursday.

Smith was a deputy clerk in the office before the death of County Clerk Debbie Wilfong.

Smith said her knowledge of the office helped to make her the best choice for the job.

"A lot of people don't realize how many things actually go on in the county clerk's office, so I felt that for the employees and the county, at least for right now, I was the best fit," said Smith



Smith said she'll shift some of her old responsibilities around within the office before she fills her old job.